Daughters of the Brothel – REWIND

March 29, 2017

Chatrubhuj Sthan in Bihar Province, eastern India has more than 3,000 sex workers who ply the oldest profession in the world.

In the face of extreme legal and social discrimination experienced by the prostitutes, a group of intrepid women, who themselves grew up in brothels, set up a workers’ rights organisation – Parcham (meaning flag).

REWIND follows up on what has happened to some of the main characters in the 2011 film.

