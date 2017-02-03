Home » Sport » Equestrian » Daniel Coyle – Complete Round | Longines FEI World Cup™ Jumping 2016/17 NAL | CP Welcome Stake

Daniel Coyle – Complete Round | Longines FEI World Cup™ Jumping 2016/17 NAL | CP Welcome Stake

Sport Desk February 3, 2017 Equestrian

Daniel Coyle set the best time at Stake B of the CP Welcome Stake in Wellington, which is part of the Longines FEI World Cup™ Jumping NAL.

He finished the jumping competition against the clock (1.45 m) on Simba de la Roque with a time of 57.13 seconds!

