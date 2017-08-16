Crucial Game Goes Down To Final Over: Derbyshire Falcons v Durham Jets – NatWest T20 Blast 2017

This massively important game for Derbyshire went down to the wire, but they had just enough to see off Durham and keep their hopes of reaching the quarter-finals alive.

