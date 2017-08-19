Home » Sport » Cricket » Cook Goes To Double Hundred As England Take Firm Control – England v West Indies 1st Test Day 2

Cook Goes To Double Hundred As England Take Firm Control – England v West Indies 1st Test Day 2

Sport Desk August 19, 2017 Cricket Leave a comment

Alastair Cook made his fourth double hundred for England on the second day at Edgbaston, putting him level with Len Hutton, and behind only Walter Hammond in the all-time list. West Indies ended the day on 44-1, 470 runs behind England’s 514-8.

This is the official channel of the ECB. Watch all the latest videos from the England Cricket Team and England and Wales Cricket Board. Including highlights, interviews, features getting you closer to the England team and county players.

Subscribe for more: http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=ecbcricket

Featuring video from the England cricket team, NatWest T20 Blast, Specsavers County Championship and more.

To find out more about the ECB visit:
http://www.ecb.co.uk

About Sport Desk

Stories from the Sport Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Cook And Root Score Centuries Under The Lights – England v West Indies 1st Test Day One 2017

England had a spectacular first foray into day/night Test cricket. After losing two early wickets, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd