Cook And Root Score Centuries Under The Lights – England v West Indies 1st Test Day One 2017

England had a spectacular first foray into day/night Test cricket. After losing two early wickets, Joe Root and Alaistair Cook helped the team recover from 39-2, to finish on 343-3 at the end of the day’s play. Root struck 138 before being bowled by Roach in the final session, while his former captain remained unbeaten on 153 at the end of the day’s play.

