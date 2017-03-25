Home » News » Conspiracy theories and rumours in Trump’s America – The Listening Post (Main)

Conspiracy theories and rumours in Trump’s America – The Listening Post (Main)

News Desk March 25, 2017

On The Listening Post this week: Conspiracy theories and rumours swirl in Washington, DC as media and the American public try to make sense of it all. Plus, the evolution of headline writing.
Contributors:
Adam H. Johnson – Media Analyst, FAIR
Marcy Wheeler – Independent Journalist
Oksana Boyko – Host, RT
Michael S. Schmidt – National Security Reporter, New York Times

