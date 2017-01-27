Home » News » Concerns raised in UK ahead of British PM’s Trump meeting

Concerns raised in UK ahead of British PM’s Trump meeting

News Desk January 27, 2017

British Prime Minister Theresa May’s scheduled meeting with Donald Trump has raised concerns in the UK.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is in the United States to meet President Donald Trump at the White House.
Her visit is already raising concerns back home.
Al Jazeera’s Barnaby Phillips reports from London.

