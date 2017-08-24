Commission urges Myanmar to end Rohingya restrictions

Myanmar must scrap restrictions on movement and citizenship for its persecuted Muslim Rohingya minority if it wants to avoid fuelling extremism and bring peace to Rakhine state, a commission led by former UN chief Kofi Annan said on Thursday.

Rights groups hailed the report as a milestone for the Rohingya because the government of Aung San Suu Kyi has previously vowed to abide by its findings.

The mistreatment of approximately 1.1 million Rohingya has emerged as Myanmar’s most contentious human rights issue as it makes a transition from decades of military rule.

Al Jazeera’s Florence Looi reports from Myanmar’s biggest city Yangon.

