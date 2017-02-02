Colombia: FARC rebels to disarm at transition zones

Thousands of FARC rebels in Colombia are gathering into 26 transition zones across the country, bringing 52 years of war to an end.

The rebels, who will stay in the transition areas for up to six months, will hand over their weapons before reintegrating into civilian life.

Al Jazeera’s Alessandro Rampietti reports from Pondores.

