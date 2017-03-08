Home » News » Colombia: Baby boom follows FARC peace deal

Colombia: Baby boom follows FARC peace deal

News Desk March 8, 2017

The peace deal between Colombia’s government and FARC rebels is entering its final stages.

Roughly 7,000 fighters are gathering at transitional camps in preparation to give up their weapons for good.

With the battlefield rules now relaxed, a baby boom is emerging at transitional camps across Colombia.

Dozens of babies have been born recently and many more are on the way.

