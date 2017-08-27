Home » News » Climate change threatens Ethiopia coffee production

News Desk August 27, 2017 News Leave a comment

Global warming is threatening something many of us cannot do without – a cup of coffee.

Ethiopia, Africa’s largest producer, ranks fifth globally.

But climate change is affecting the lives of millions of Ethiopians who rely on the coffee industry.

Al Jazeera’s Charles Stratford reports from Sidama.

