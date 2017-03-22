Clickbait, more clickbait: UK paper warns of ‘violent’ Russian hooligans based on folk festival

A British newspaper has published a striking article, warning English fans that they ‘could be killed’, if they attend the 2018 World Cup in Russia. The revelations are based on what is called a ‘brutal street battle’ in Moscow. The tabloid considered its findings so sensational, that it published not one, but two, articles. However, the video and photos showing the violent Russian hooligans is actually a play-fight, acted out at an annual folk festival that celebrates the end of winter. READ MORE: https://on.rt.com/86gb
RT (Russia Today) is a global news network broadcasting from Moscow and Washington studios. RT is the first news channel to break the 1 billion YouTube views benchmark.