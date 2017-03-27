Civilians caught in west Mosul crossfire

Civilians from western Mosul are blaming aerial attacks for causing the most casualties in the offensive.

More than half a million people are trapped in the ISIL-held west of the city, which Iraqi forces are trying to recapture.

Some of the residents who have managed to flee say they had been living under constant bombardment.

Al Jazeera’s Hoda Abdel-Hamid reports from Erbil in northern Iraq.

