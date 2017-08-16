Home » Sport » Cricket » Chris Woakes And The Road To Recovery – Toyota: Always A Better Way Series

Chris Woakes And The Road To Recovery – Toyota: Always A Better Way Series

Sport Desk August 16, 2017 Cricket Leave a comment

How do professional cricketers recover from serious injury? We get amazing access behind the scenes as we follow Chris Woakes every step of the way on his return from a side strain, that cruelly ruled him out of the Champions Trophy.

This is the official channel of the ECB. Watch all the latest videos from the England Cricket Team and England and Wales Cricket Board. Including highlights, interviews, features getting you closer to the England team and county players.

Subscribe for more: http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=ecbcricket

Featuring video from the England cricket team, NatWest T20 Blast, Specsavers County Championship and more.

To find out more about the ECB visit:
http://www.ecb.co.uk

About Sport Desk

Stories from the Sport Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Women’s Super League: Yorkshire Diamonds beat Lancashire Thunder – Kia Super League 2017

Two half-century partnerships at either end of the Yorkshire innings set up a resounding Kia …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd