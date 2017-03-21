Home » Business » Agriculture » China, EU suspend Brazil imports after meat scandal

China, EU suspend Brazil imports after meat scandal

News Desk March 21, 2017 Agriculture, Business, News, XFeatured Leave a comment 1 Views

China, EU suspend Brazil imports after meat scandal

The fallout from a tainted meat scandal in Brazil is deepening.

Despite assurances from President Michel Temer, some of the largest importers, including China, Chile and the EU have decided to halt purchases of beef and poultry from the country.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/

Tags

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Turkish Kurds mourn losses since ceasefire collapse

Turkish Kurds mourn losses since ceasefire collapse Hundreds of people have been killed in southeastern …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd