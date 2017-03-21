China, EU suspend Brazil imports after meat scandal

The fallout from a tainted meat scandal in Brazil is deepening.

Despite assurances from President Michel Temer, some of the largest importers, including China, Chile and the EU have decided to halt purchases of beef and poultry from the country.

