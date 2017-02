The wildfires that have killed 11 people in Chile are also threatening its wine industry.

More than 100 vineyards have been damaged or destroyed, some of them centuries old.

Al Jazeera’s Lucia Newman reports from the Cauquenes in central Chile.

