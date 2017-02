Chile floods leave more than one million without water

Debris from days of torrential rains have blocked the intake system in the Chilean capital, cutting off water supply to more than one million people.

Santiago’s water company says it hopes to re-establish supplies in the coming hours.

Al Jazeera’s Lucia Newman reports from Santiago.

