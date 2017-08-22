Chile court lifts total ban on abortion

After years of debate, Chile’s Constitutional Court has approved a law to legalise abortion in some circumstances.

The development is seen as a major victory for women’s rights groups and President Michelle Bachelet, a former director of UN Women.

Al Jazeera’s Lucia Newman reports from Santiago.

