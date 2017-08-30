Home » News » Children in UK schools may face increased threat of radicalisation (DEBATE)

Children in UK schools may face increased threat of radicalisation (DEBATE)

August 30, 2017

Teachers at British schools are said to be reporting cases of possible radicalisation among students more often than ever before. It comes amid widespread criticism of a government initiative called ‘Prevent’, which is aimed at combating radicalisation. The debate between Toni Bugle, the Founder of Mothers Against Radical Islam and Sharia, and Talha Ahmad, from the Muslim Council of Britain.

