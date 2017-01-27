Home » Satire » Chelsea Manning – Traitor Or Distraction? Russell Brand The Trews (E394)

Chelsea Manning – Traitor Or Distraction? Russell Brand The Trews (E394)

Entertainment Desk January 27, 2017 Satire, XFeatured Leave a comment 3 Views

Today’s Trews looks at the case of Chelsea Manning, and her commutation by outgoing President Obama last week.

Subscribe Here Now: http://tinyurl.com/opragcg
Produced & edited by Gareth Roy
Trews Theme by The Rubberbandits

Tags

About Entertainment Desk

Entertainment Desk
Editors and staff from the Entertainment Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Chile: 1,500 homes destroyed as forest fires rage

Angry Chileans have confronted the president, who was visiting areas ravaged by forest fires. Michelle …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd