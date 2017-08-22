Charter of transparency…but no official ‘first lady’ title for Brigitte Macron

Subscribe to France 24 now:

FRENCH PAPERS – Tues. 22.08.17: French President Emmanuel Macron is set to kick off a tour of Eastern Europe where he’s expected to address the thorny issue of “posted workers”. He could be facing some major social unrest when he gets home. Meanwhile, his wife Brigitte Macron will have an official role representing France but not the official title of ‘first lady’ and no salary. Yesterday, the presidency outlined her mission in a charter of transparency.

