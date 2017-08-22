Home » News » Charlottesville violence: What Germans think seeing a US far-right rally- BBC News

Charlottesville violence: What Germans think seeing a US far-right rally- BBC News

August 22, 2017

The march that took place in Charlottesville, Virginia – featuring white supremacists donning KKK gear and holding Nazi flags – would have been illegal in Germany.
But that doesn’t mean the country doesn’t still have its own struggles with the far-right. Germans told the BBC what it’s like following the news in the United States, as their country’s own neo-Nazis gathered for a march.
Video by Colleen Hagerty in Heidelberg
