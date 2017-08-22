Charlottesville violence: What Germans think seeing a US far-right rally- BBC News

The march that took place in Charlottesville, Virginia – featuring white supremacists donning KKK gear and holding Nazi flags – would have been illegal in Germany.

But that doesn’t mean the country doesn’t still have its own struggles with the far-right. Germans told the BBC what it’s like following the news in the United States, as their country’s own neo-Nazis gathered for a march.

Video by Colleen Hagerty in Heidelberg

Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

World In Pictures https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLS3XGZxi7cBX37n4R0UGJN-TLiQOm7ZTP

Big Hitters https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLS3XGZxi7cBUME-LUrFkDwFmiEc3jwMXP

Just Good News https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLS3XGZxi7cBUsYo_P26cjihXLN-k3w246