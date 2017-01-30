‘Champion Hamon’

Subscribe to France 24 now :

FRENCH PAPERS – Mon. 30.01.17: With 59% of the vote, Benoit Hamon largely beat his rival Manuel Valls in the final round of the left-wing primary. His victory is seen as a ‘revenge of the deep left’ a sign that the Socialist Party is alive and kicking. But other papers aren’t so optimistic. Many wonder if he’s going to be able to convince his party as a whole to back him in the upcoming presidential election.

