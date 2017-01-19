Challenging inaccurate stories about Muslims – BBC News

Last month there were nine corrections to articles concerning Muslims in the British media – this month has seen four so far.

The activist behind most of the complaints and corrections says inaccurate media reporting about Muslims has led to increased hatred. But critics argue there is an attempt to prevent criticism of Islam. The most high profile apology last month was given to a Muslim family falsely accused of being extremists by columnist Katie Hopkins in the Daily Mail – one of the family has told our reporter that he would now like to invite Katie Hopkins for tea at his house.

Catrin Nye has the story.

