CES 2017: Virtual reality shoes fool feet with vibrations – BBC News

January 5, 2017

A pair of virtual reality shoes that let the wearer feel textures underfoot has been unveiled by the Japanese gadget-maker Cerevo. The BBC’s Chris Foxx tried a prototype of the chunky Taclim sandals at CES in Las Vegas.

