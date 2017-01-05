CES 2017: Virtual reality shoes fool feet with vibrations – BBC News

A pair of virtual reality shoes that let the wearer feel textures underfoot has been unveiled by the Japanese gadget-maker Cerevo. The BBC’s Chris Foxx tried a prototype of the chunky Taclim sandals at CES in Las Vegas.

