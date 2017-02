Ahead of Porto’s clash with Juventus and a meeting of two of the competition’s greatest goalkeepers, Iker Casillas tests his mental agility with a UEFA Champions League quiz. All he has to do is answer Casillas or Buffon. This is how he got on…

