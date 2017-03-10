Cartoonist Bill Leak dies of suspected heart attack

The Australian’s editorial cartoonist Bill Leak has died aged 61 of a suspected heart attack.
Read more here: http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-03-10/bill-leak-dies-aged-61-of-suspected-heart-attack/8343136
The Australian’s editorial cartoonist Bill Leak has died aged 61 of a suspected heart attack.
Read more here: http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-03-10/bill-leak-dies-aged-61-of-suspected-heart-attack/8343136
Protests erupt after South Korea’s Constitutional Court upheld the decision to impeach President Park Geun-hye’s. …