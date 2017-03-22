Cape Town looks to tap into waste water

The city of Cape Town in South Africa is facing its worst water shortage in years.

Dam levels have dropped to below 30 percent after two years of the lowest rainfall on record.

Critics are pushing to make better use of waste water.

Al Jazeera’s Fahmida Miller reports from Cape Town.

