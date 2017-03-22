Home » News » Cape Town looks to tap into waste water

Cape Town looks to tap into waste water

News Desk March 22, 2017 News, XFeatured Leave a comment 1 Views

Cape Town looks to tap into waste water

The city of Cape Town in South Africa is facing its worst water shortage in years.

Dam levels have dropped to below 30 percent after two years of the lowest rainfall on record.

Critics are pushing to make better use of waste water.

Al Jazeera’s Fahmida Miller reports from Cape Town.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/

Tags

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Japan rolls out new military vessel

Japan rolls out new military vessel The second of Japan’s largest military ships is now …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd