Canada’s dairy industry a major sticking point in NAFTA talks

US President Donald Trump will have the chance to turn a key campaign promise into reality, with this week’s first official talks to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement.

One major sticking point for US negotiators will be Canada’s measures to protect its dairy industry from foreign competition. Trump has accused his northern neighbour of pursuing protectionist policies to the cost of US farmers.

Al Jazeera’s Daniel Lak reports from a Canadian farming heartland, in Jerseyville, Ontario.

