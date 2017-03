What does it mean to be human in the 21st century? In this first show I speak with Dr Brad Evans about how the liberation of prejudice and emergence of a politics of hate and division has led to the the normalisation of violence and in turn to perpetual ‘terror’.

SUBSCRIBE t my new podcast on iTunes and give it a 5 star review (regardless of what you think!)

Find it here: https://itun.es/gb/UpQpib.c

Or here! https://art19.com/shows/under-the-skin