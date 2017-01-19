Home » News » Can Trump deliver for America’s blue collar workers?

Can Trump deliver for America’s blue collar workers?

News Desk January 19, 2017 News Leave a comment 2 Views

Donald Trump says he wants to get to work — but will he do the job for the people who put him there?

The state of Pennsylvania is certainly hoping so, having voted Republican for the first time since 1988.

Sky’s Adam Boulton has been to Johnstown in America’s rust belt to find out what workers want.

SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more videos: http://www.youtube.com/skynews

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/skynews and https://twitter.com/skynewsbreak

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/skynews

For more content go to http://news.sky.com and download our apps:

iPad https://itunes.apple.com/gb/app/Sky-News-for-iPad/id422583124

iPhone https://itunes.apple.com/gb/app/sky-news/id316391924?mt=8

Android https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.bskyb.skynews.android&hl=en_GB

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Acquired tastes: The ‘disgusting’ French delicacies many foreigners won’t eat

Subscribe to France 24 now : http://f24.my/youtubeEN FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd