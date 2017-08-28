Home » News » Calls for safe passage of civilians trapped in Syria’s Raqqa

Calls for safe passage of civilians trapped in Syria’s Raqqa

News Desk August 28, 2017 News Leave a comment

Save The Children has called on all sides fighting against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) group in the Syrian city of Raqqa to do all they can to allow civilians to leave safely.

The charity says between 18,000 and 25,000 people are left in the city, almost half of them children.

It is feared they could be used as human shields.

Al Jazeera’s Duncan Crawford explains.

