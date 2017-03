Calls for Jeff Sessions to resign over Russia contacts

US politicians are calling for the new Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign because of allegations he discussed Donald Trump’s presidential campaign with Russian diplomats.

Sessions denies the allegations and says he’s done nothing wrong.

Al Jazeera’s Victoria Gatenby reports.

