Home » News » California wages climate war against Trump

California wages climate war against Trump

News Desk March 29, 2017 News Leave a comment 0 Views

California wages climate war against Trump

The US state of California is moving ahead with tough fuel standards, defying new White House policies.

Regulators in the state have voted to extend vehicle emission rules until the end of 2025.

Environmentalists hail the decision as a big win, but it may not last.

President Donald Trump is promising to cut regulations after car makers said they are unreasonable.

Al Jazeera’s Rob Reynolds reports from Los Angeles.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

‘Boss Baby’ Stars Alec Baldwin, Lisa Kudrow on how their new movie hits home

Baldwin opens up about fatherhood, playing Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live” and his new …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd