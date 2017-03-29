California wages climate war against Trump

The US state of California is moving ahead with tough fuel standards, defying new White House policies.

Regulators in the state have voted to extend vehicle emission rules until the end of 2025.

Environmentalists hail the decision as a big win, but it may not last.

President Donald Trump is promising to cut regulations after car makers said they are unreasonable.

Al Jazeera’s Rob Reynolds reports from Los Angeles.

