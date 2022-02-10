Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “Yardeni Says Fed Should ‘Get on With It,’ Hike 50 Basis-Points” – below is their description.

Ed Yardeni, founder and chief investment strategist at Yardeni Research, says the Federal Reserve should consider a more aggressive 50 basis-point interest-rate hike at the central bank’s March meeting. “I would like them to just get on with it. Let’s do 50, the market’s already discounted it,” Yardeni said on “Bloomberg Surveillance.” Bloomberg Markets and Finance YouTube Channel

