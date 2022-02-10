Yardeni Says Fed Should ‘Get on With It,’ Hike 50 Basis-Points

Ed Yardeni, founder and chief investment strategist at Yardeni Research, says the Federal Reserve should consider a more aggressive 50 basis-point interest-rate hike at the central bank’s March meeting. “I would like them to just get on with it. Let’s do 50, the market’s already discounted it,” Yardeni said on “Bloomberg Surveillance.”

