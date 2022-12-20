Why You Should Pay Attention to The Bank of Japan

by
Why you should pay attention to the bank of japan

TheStreet published this video item, entitled “Why You Should Pay Attention to The Bank of Japan” – below is their description.

TheStreet’s Martin Baccardax breaks down why U.S. investors should pay close attention to the Bank of Japan as it modifies its yield target range.

TheStreet YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - TheStreet

Recent from TheStreet:

Top Stocks To Watch In 2023

Category: Business

Closing Out 2022 – Market Open Live

Category: Business, Finance, Retail

Hopes Of A Santa Rally Fade – MARKET OPEN LIVE

Category: Business, Finance, Retail

In This Story: Japan

Japan is an island country in East Asia located in the northwest Pacific Ocean. Part of the Pacific Ring of Fire, Japan comprises an archipelago of 6,852 islands covering 377,975 square kilometers (145,937 sq mi); the country’s five main islands, from north to south, are Hokkaido, Honshu, Shikoku, Kyushu, and Okinawa. Tokyo is Japan’s capital and largest city.

Japan is divided into 47 administrative prefectures and eight traditional regions. The Greater Tokyo Area is the most populous metropolitan area in the world, with more than 37.4 million residents.

Japan is a great power and a member of numerous international organizations, including the United Nations (since 1956), the OECD, and the G7. Japan is a leader in the automotive and electronics industries.

4 Recent Items: Japan

South Korea to require Covid-19 tests for travellers from China, joining US and Japan

Category: Logistics, News

What an individual try! #shorts

Category: Media, Rugby Union

Chinese emergency wards overwhelmed by Covid cases as UK reviews travel restrictions

Category: Agriculture, News

Ben Wallace says restrictions for travellers from China ‘under review’

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.