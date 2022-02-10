Why the Fed probably won’t hike rates by 50 basis points, according to an economist

by

Yahoo Finance published this video item, entitled “Why the Fed probably won’t hike rates by 50 basis points, according to an economist” – below is their description.

#Fed #Interest

Michael Darda, MKM Partners Chief Economist and Macro Strategist, joins Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi to discuss Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, U.S. inflation, market expectations, and Fed policy.

In economics, inflation refers to a general progressive increase in prices of goods and services in an economy. When the general price level rises, each unit of currency buys fewer goods and services; consequently, inflation corresponds to a reduction in the purchasing power of money.

