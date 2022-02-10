Yahoo Finance published this video item, entitled “Why the Fed probably won’t hike rates by 50 basis points, according to an economist” – below is their description.

#Fed #Interest Michael Darda, MKM Partners Chief Economist and Macro Strategist, joins Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi to discuss Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, U.S. inflation, market expectations, and Fed policy. Yahoo Finance YouTube Channel

