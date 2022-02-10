Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “What Is Next for the Fed?” – below is their description.

Now that the inflation rate in the U.S. Hit a new four-decade high, could the federal reserve change their hiking path? Kriti Gupta and Guy Johnson asked former Richmond Federal Reserve President Jeff Lacker on “Bloomberg Markets: America.” Bloomberg Markets and Finance YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.