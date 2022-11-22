What Are a Couple of Things That People in #Crypto Should Know Before They Sit Down for Thanksgiving

by
What are a couple of things that people in #crypto should know before they sit down for thanksgiving

Nasdaq published this video item, entitled “What Are a Couple of Things That People in #Crypto Should Know Before They Sit Down for Thanksgiving” – below is their description.

What are a couple of things that people in #crypto should know before they sit down for #Thanksgiving? Forbes Crypto Director of Research – Digital Assets Steven Ehrlich joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss.

Nasdaq YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc. is an American multinational financial services corporation that owns and operates three stock exchanges in the United States: the namesake Nasdaq stock exchange, the Philadelphia Stock Exchange, and the Boston Stock Exchange, and seven European stock exchanges: Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, and Nasdaq Vilnius. It is headquartered in New York City, and its president and chief executive officer is Adena Friedman.

Recent from Nasdaq:

How Holiday Shopping Is Expected to Play out in 2022

Category: Business, Retail

Mastercard SpendingPulse Insights for Black Friday Retail Sales

Category: Business, Retail

Deleted video

Category: Business

In This Story: Forbes

Forbes is an American business magazine owned by Integrated Whale Media Investments and the Forbes family. Published eight times a year, it features articles on finance, industry, investing, and marketing topics. Forbes also reports on related subjects such as technology, communications, science, politics, and law.

2 Recent Items: Forbes

‘Bloomberg Surveillance: Early Edition’ Full (11/25/22)

Category: Business, Finance

‘Bloomberg Surveillance: Early Edition’ Full (11/25/22)

Category: Business, Finance

In This Story: Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is best known as a holiday celebrated in the United States on the fourth Thursday of November every year, usually through feasting, parades and travel to see family and friends, though celebrations were scaled back during the 2020 coronavirus pandemic.

The roots of the modern celebration lie in settlers celebrating their arrival in the Americas in the early 1600’s. It has been a public holiday since 1941 due to federal legislation, an annual tradition in the United States by presidential proclamation since 1863 and by state legislation since the Founding Fathers of the United States.

Traditionally, Thanksgiving has been a celebration of the blessings of the year, including the harvest. What Americans call the “Holiday Season” generally begins with Thanksgiving. The first day after Thanksgiving Day—Black Friday—marks the start of the Christmas shopping season.

4 Recent Items: Thanksgiving

#Grandma And Stranger She Texted Will Spend Their 7th #Thanksgiving Together

Category: Media, News

Jason Chaffetz: Joe Biden is just struggling to get by #shorts

Category: News

Around 166 Million Black Friday Shoppers Expected Amid Inflation

Category: News

Hallie Jackson NOW – Nov. 25 | NBC News NOW

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.