Unilever Rules Out Major Acquisitions After Glaxo Bid Rebuffed

by

Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “Unilever Rules Out Major Acquisitions After Glaxo Bid Rebuffed” – below is their description.

Alan Jope, chief executive officer at Unilever Plc, discusses earnings, growth opportunities and his outlook for the company. Jope ruled out making major acquisitions in the foreseeable future after being rebuffed for his attempt to buy GlaxoSmithKline Plc’s consumer healthcare division.

Bloomberg Markets and Finance YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Bloomberg Markets and Finance

Bloomberg Markets and Finance features news about financial markets from around the world. Bloomberg L.P. is a privately held financial, software, data, and media company headquartered in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. It was founded by Michael Bloomberg in 1981, with the help of Thomas Secunda, Duncan MacMillan, Charles Zegar, and a 12% ownership investment by Merrill Lynch.

Bloomberg Books #Ad

Recent from Bloomberg Markets and Finance:

Julius Baer’s Matthews Favors Commodity Firms, Biotech, PE

Category: Business

Beyond the Bell 03/03/22

Category: Business

U.S. Sanctions Usmanov, Tokarev, Other Russian Oligarchs

Category: Business

In This Story: GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) is a British multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Brentford, England.

Established in 2000, by a merger of Glaxo Wellcome and SmithKline Beecham, GSK was the world’s sixth largest pharmaceutical company according to Forbes as of 2019, after Pfizer, Novartis, Roche, Sanofi, and Merck & Co.

GSK is the tenth largest pharmaceutical company and #296 on the 2019 Fortune 500, ranked behind other pharmaceutical companies including China Resources, Johnson & Johnson, Roche, Sinopharm, Pfizer, Novartis, Bayer, Merck, and Sanofi.

The company has a primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index. As of August 2016, it had a market capitalisation of £81 billion (about US$107 billion), the fourth largest on the London Stock Exchange. It has a secondary listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company developed the first malaria vaccine, RTS,S, which it said in 2014, it would make available for five percent above cost. Legacy products developed at GSK include several listed in the World Health Organization‘s List of Essential Medicines, such as amoxicillin, mercaptopurine, pyrimethamine, and zidovudine.

In 2012, GSK pleaded guilty to promotion of drugs for unapproved uses, failure to report safety data, and kickbacks to physicians in the United States and agreed to pay a US$3 billion (£1.9bn) settlement. It was the largest health-care fraud case to date in that country and the largest settlement by a drug company.

2 Recent Items: GlaxoSmithKline

LIVE: World Health Organization Briefing in Geneva

Category: News

Glaxo Gets Ready to Split in Two

Category: Business

In This Story: markets

4 Recent Items: markets

Julius Baer’s Matthews Favors Commodity Firms, Biotech, PE

Category: Business

Beyond the Bell 03/03/22

Category: Business

U.S. Sanctions Usmanov, Tokarev, Other Russian Oligarchs

Category: Business

Russian Forces Fight for Control of Ukranian Energy Hub

Category: Business

In This Story: Unilever

Unilever (LON: ULVR) is a British–Dutch multinational consumer goods company, headquartered in London and Rotterdam.

5 Recent Items: Unilever

Unilever Plans Thousands of Job Cuts

Category: Business

Nelson Peltz’s Trian Partners reportedly takes stake in Unilever

Category: News

Activist investors shake up Peloton, Kohl’s, Unilever

Category: Business

Activist Fund Trian Builds Stake in Unilever

Category: Business

Instagram tests paid subscriptions, Unilever walks away from GSK deal, Amazon to open clothing store

Category: Business

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....