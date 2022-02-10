This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content; this may take several hours to complete. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news in the mean time.

Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “Ukrainian Rocket Units Train Near Crimea Border” – below is their description.

Rocket artillery units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted a training session near the de facto border with Crimea. The military says it must be ready to respond to any aggression from the 100,000 Russian troops massed near the border.

