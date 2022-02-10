U.S. CPI Tops 7%, Blowing Away Expectations

U.S. consumer prices jumped in January by more than expected, climbing 7.5% from a year earlier following a 7% annual gain in December, according to Labor Department data released Thursday. Bloomberg’s Michael McKee breaks down the numbers on “Bloomberg Surveillance.”

Bloomberg Markets and Finance features news about financial markets from around the world. Bloomberg L.P. is a privately held financial, software, data, and media company headquartered in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. It was founded by Michael Bloomberg in 1981, with the help of Thomas Secunda, Duncan MacMillan, Charles Zegar, and a 12% ownership investment by Merrill Lynch.

