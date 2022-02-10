Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “U.S. CPI Tops 7%, Blowing Away Expectations” – below is their description.

U.S. consumer prices jumped in January by more than expected, climbing 7.5% from a year earlier following a 7% annual gain in December, according to Labor Department data released Thursday. Bloomberg’s Michael McKee breaks down the numbers on “Bloomberg Surveillance.” Bloomberg Markets and Finance YouTube Channel

