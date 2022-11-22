The Results of Nasdaq’s Global Compliance Survey

The results of nasdaq’s global compliance survey

Nasdaq SVP of Anti Financial Crime Solutions Valerie Bannert-Thurner joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the results of Nasdaq’s Global Compliance Survey and what it tells us about how surveillance teams and structures have evolved over the years.

Nasdaq, Inc. is an American multinational financial services corporation that owns and operates three stock exchanges in the United States: the namesake Nasdaq stock exchange, the Philadelphia Stock Exchange, and the Boston Stock Exchange, and seven European stock exchanges: Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, and Nasdaq Vilnius. It is headquartered in New York City, and its president and chief executive officer is Adena Friedman.

