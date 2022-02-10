‘The Open’ Full Show (02/10/2022)

Jonathan Ferro highlights the market-moving news you need to know heading into the opening bell on Wall Street. Stocks turning lower and the treasury rout resuming following data showing inflation accelerated to a four-decade high in January.

TD’s Priya Misra, JPMorgan’s David Kelly and Troy Gayeski of FS Investment’s debate the potential implications for the Federal Reserve as PepsiCo CFO Hugh Johnston discusses the importance of pricing power in today’s macro environment.

