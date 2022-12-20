Nasdaq published this video item, entitled “The Likelihood, Duration and Steepness of a Recession in 2023” – below is their description.
Wilmington Trust CIO Tony Roth joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss how much the Fed will need to raise rates and the likelihood, duration and steepness of a recession in 2023. #Outlook2023
