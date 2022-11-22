Nasdaq published this video item, entitled “The Increase in the Popularity of Collective Investment Trusts in the Defined Contribution Market” – below is their description.

SEI Trust Company President & CEO Robb Muse joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the increase in the popularity of Collective Investment Trusts in the Defined Contribution market. Nasdaq YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.