Nasdaq published this video item, entitled “The Basics of Options and Where Nasdaq Fits Into the Market” – below is their description.

Nasdaq Director of U.S. Options Nico Fazio joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks for #FinancialLiteracyMonth to discuss the basics of options and where Nasdaq fits into the market. Nasdaq YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.