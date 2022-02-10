Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “Take Profits on Value Stocks, iCapital’s Amoroso” – below is their description.

“It’s back to buying tech” for Anastasia Amoroso, chief investment strategist at iCapital, who sees cyclical stocks pricing lower as the Federal Reserve moves to contain demand to counter rising inflation. She speaks on “Bloomberg Surveillance.” Bloomberg Markets and Finance YouTube Channel

