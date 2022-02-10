Supply chains drove ‘consumers to the big brands,’ PepsiCo CFO says

Hugh Johnston, PepsiCo CFO & Vice Chairman, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Pepsi earnings, raising prices due to inflation, supply chain shortages, and Mountain Dew releasing a new alcoholic beverage line.

In economics, inflation refers to a general progressive increase in prices of goods and services in an economy. When the general price level rises, each unit of currency buys fewer goods and services; consequently, inflation corresponds to a reduction in the purchasing power of money.

In commerce, a supply chain is a system of organizations, people, activities, information, and resources involved in supplying a product or service to a consumer.

