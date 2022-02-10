Super Bowl merch: Fanatics founder details ‘built-up demand’ for Bengals gear

The Cincinnati Bengals are a professional American football franchise based in Cincinnati. The Bengals compete in the National Football League as a member club of the league’s American Football Conference North division. Their home stadium is Paul Brown Stadium, located in downtown Cincinnati.
The Philadelphia 76ers are an American professional basketball team based in Philadelphia. The 76ers compete in the National Basketball Association as a member of the league’s Eastern Conference Atlantic Division and play at the Wells Fargo Center.
The Super Bowl is the annual championship game of the National Football League (NFL) – also known as American Football – in the United States. Since 2004, the game has been played on the first Sunday in February. It is the culmination of a regular season that begins in the late summer of the previous year.
The game was created as part of a 1966 merger agreement between the NFL and its rival the American Football League (AFL). The first game was played on January 15, 1967, after both leagues had completed their respective 1966 seasons. After the merger, each league was re-designated as a “conference”, and the game has since been played between the conference champions to determine the NFL’s league champion.
The New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers have the most Super Bowl championship titles with six each. The Patriots have the most Super Bowl appearances with 11. The National Football Conference (NFC) and the American Football Conference (AFC) are tied with 27 Super Bowl wins each.
The Super Bowl is the second-largest day for U.S. food consumption, after Thanksgiving Day. In addition, the Super Bowl has frequently been the most-watched American television broadcast of the year; the seven most-watched broadcasts in American television history are Super Bowls.
In 2015, Super Bowl XLIX became the most-watched American television program in history with an audience of 114.4 million viewers, the fifth time in six years that the game had set a record. The Super Bowl is also among the most-watched sporting events in the world, and is second only to the UEFA Champions League (soccer) final as the most watched annual sporting event worldwide.
Commercial airtime during the Super Bowl broadcast is the most expensive of the year because of the high viewership, leading to companies regularly developing their most expensive advertisements for this broadcast. Watching and discussing the broadcast’s commercials has become a significant aspect of the event. In addition, popular singers and musicians have performed during the event’s pre-game and halftime ceremonies.
Super Bowl 56 will take place on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles–the home of the Chargers and Rams. The NFL adopted a 17-game schedule for 2021/22 which pushes the Super Bowl back by one week and into the middle of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr. is an American football quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of the National Football League (NFL). He spent the first 20 seasons of his career with the New England Patriots, playing in nine Super Bowls and winning six of them (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX, XLIX, LI, and LIII), both of which are the most of any player in NFL history. He has won a record four Super Bowl MVP awards (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XLIX, and LI) as well as three NFL MVP awards (2007, 2010, 2017).